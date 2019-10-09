Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: INEC to publish Voter Register by Monday

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced its readiness to publish the Register of Voters next Monday and present same to all political parties sponsoring candidates for the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship elections scheduled for 16th November 2019.

The decision is in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye who announced this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja added that the events will take place at the Commission’s Offices in Yenagoa for Bayelsa State and Lokoja for Kogi State and will be presided Over by the Supervising National Commissioners and assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners of the respective States.

“From our records, a total of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa State while 23 will contest in Kogi State, being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates.

“As we continue the countdown to the elections in the two states, the Commission wishes to remind the political parties that 2nd November, 2019 is the last day for submission of names of Polling Agents for the election to the Electoral Officers in the two States while 14th November 2019 is the last day for campaigns.

“We appeal to all candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear during their campaigns”, INEC urged.