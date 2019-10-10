Kogi/Bayelsa Guber: INEC to issue ‘appointment letters’ to ad hoc staff

By Omeiza Ajayi

As part of efforts to ensure transparency in the provision and management of welfare services to the 26, 000 ad hoc staff deployed for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will issue the personnel with appointment letters, stating their terms of reference as well as their entitlements.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this Thursday in Abuja when he made a stopover at the commission’s office in Kogi/KotonKarfe Local Government Area of Kogi state, on his way to Lokoja the state capital for stakeholders meeting ahead of the elections.

Declaring that the commission would effectively police the administration of funds meant for the welfare of its personnel, Yakubu said the decision of INEC will eliminate any opportunity for those entrusted with the funds to shortchange the ad hoc staff.

Details later…

