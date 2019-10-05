Kogi 2019: We are still contesting, SDP reacts to INEC’s disqualification

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rejected the disqualification of their candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, for the November 16 Kogi Guber poll and said they will still be featured on the ballot papers.

Director-General, Natasha/Khaleed Campaign Organisation, Dr Abdullahi Abdul stated this on Saturday in Lokoja while inaugurating the party campaign committee.

Dr Abdul said INEC position in disqualifying their candidate will not stand because the electoral umpire lacks the power to disqualify any candidate.

“Our interpersonal and phone conversations in the last few days have been daunted with the question to whether we are contesting in the November 16, governorship election or not. And our answer without prejudice to the matter before a competent arbiter is YES.

“Our principal has declared [her] interest, went through primary and emerged victorious with her name forwarded to INEC within the time frame stipulated by law and has met all the eligibility criteria for running for the office of governor.

“It’s therefore not an issue or any contemplation to be on the ballot box come November 16.

“We are however not unmindful of the orchestrated plan to get us out of the ballot box through the back door, but we are strengthened by the copious facts and outcomes of such attempts by INEC on the contrary.”

The DG called on the party’s supporters to keep hope alive and said the SDP will provide the right leadership to Kogi people.

