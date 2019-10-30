Breaking News
Kogi 2019: Rashida Bello calls on Kogi women to support husband’s re-election

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Wife of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Mrs. Rashida Bello has called on Kogi women to support her husband by voting for the All Progressive Congress, APC in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

Mrs. Bello made the call in Kotonkarfe, headquarters of the Kogi Council area of the state at the official flag-off of the Kogi West Women Rally of APC ahead of the November 16 Guber poll.

She said her husband will continue to initiate policies and programmes geared towards women empowerment.

She added that her husband had performed creditably towards enhancing the welfare of Nigerian women in the state, citing the office of SSG and some ministries whose Commissioners were women.

“If my husband is reelected, he will continue to execute programmes that would impact positively on the lives of women and children.

“My husband administration has performed wonderfully not only for women and youth but the entire state through its policies on infrastructure, security and youth emancipation.”

