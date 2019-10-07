Kleenol Nigeria Limited is hiring: job role, requirements and how to apply

The ideal candidate will have the ability to create and maintain an efficient system of operation to support business needs. The candidate should be comfortable multitasking and working cross-functionally with different business units. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in related fields.

Job role: Operations Manager

Seniority level: Mid-Senior level

Employment type: Full-time

Industry: Facility services, Business supplies, and equipment, Chemicals

Job function: Management and Manufacturing

Responsibilities

Ensure smooth running of departmental affairs Must possess first degree or 10-15 years of industry experience. Must possess good communication skills Manage all staff at Locations Manage all affairs with related departments at the office level Lower operational cost while improving efficiency Innovate customer satisfaction initiatives with regards to operations Revenue generation through liaisons with existing clients on related



Qualifications

3+ years of experience in a similar role

Proficiency with Microsoft Office

Strong organizational and communication skills

Strong ability to multitask

Comfort working with multiple groups within business

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1535748110/

Vanguard News