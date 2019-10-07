Kleenol Nigeria Limited is hiring: job role, requirements and how to apply

The ideal candidate will have the ability to create and maintain an efficient system of operation to support business needs. The candidate should be comfortable multitasking and working cross-functionally with different business units. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in related fields.
Job role: Operations Manager
Seniority level: Mid-Senior level
Employment type: Full-time
Industry: Facility services, Business supplies, and equipment, Chemicals
Job function: Management and Manufacturing
Responsibilities
-
- Ensure smooth running of departmental affairs
- Must possess first degree or 10-15 years of industry experience.
- Must possess good communication skills
- Manage all staff at Locations
- Manage all affairs with related departments at the office level
- Lower operational cost while improving efficiency
- Innovate customer satisfaction initiatives with regards to operations
- Revenue generation through liaisons with existing clients on related
Qualifications
- 3+ years of experience in a similar role
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Strong ability to multitask
- Comfort working with multiple groups within business
To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1535748110/