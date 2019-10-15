Killer policemen released by DPP, victims’ families cry foul

Evelyn Usman

The four policemen who were dismissed by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing two youths in August have been released from the Ikoyi prison following advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Video on how the policemen – Insp. Fabiyi Omomayara, Sgt. Olaniyi Solomon, Sgt. Solomon Sunday and Cpl. Aliyu Mukaila, attached to the Iba division shot the youths who were being taken to the police station, went viral on social media.

A DPP’s statement signed by Dr. Babajide Martins, read: “ After carefully considering the facts in the duplicate case file, this office is of the opinion that there are insufficient facts to establish a prima- facie case of murder or involuntary manslaughter contrary to sections 222 punishable under 223 or 224(b)and punishable under section 229 of the criminal law , Cap CI7, Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015 against Insp. Fabiyi Omomayowa, Sgt Olaniyi Solomon, Sgt Solomon Sunday and Cpl. Aliyu Mukaila. They, therefore, have no case to answer.

But families of the victims, who described DPP’s position as alleged move to sweep the case under the carpet, said the killer cops were roaming about the street freely and boasting that they were untouchable.

They urged Governor Babjide Sanwo- Olu to order a re-investigation into the matter, with a view to ensuring that justice was done.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday, counsel to the families, Barr; Adesina Ogulana, said: “ The truly disturbing legal advice on issue like is, in our humble view, a complete disregard of the onerous responsibilities of the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under which the Directorate of Public Prosecutors operates, to see to due protection and promotion of the rights of all souls in the jurisdiction of Lagos State.

“We ask the following questions: Can the office of the DPP claim ignorance of the filmic expose via the electronic coverage and broadcast of the daylight execution of the two victims by these police killers that was all over the social media in August and September 2019, as to arrive at its present exculpatory advice? In the said footage, the two victims were deliberately and clearly executed in cold blood after being apprehended safely by their police killers loudly declaiming that ‘we don’t waste time.’ This was followed by the point-blank shooting of their captured victims.”

