Kidnappers working with Boko Haram ― El-Rufai

—Says Kaduna Schools now their target

—-Kidnappers demands for ransom—El-Rufai

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday said that intelligence revealed that kidnappers are now collaborating with some elements in Boko Haram to kidnap people for ransom.

The Kaduna State Governor who disclosed this while speaking with State House correspondents after juma’at prayers at the State House mosque, Abuja, also said that intelligence revealed that schools in the state were the primary targets of the bandits.

He said that the kidnappers of six female students and two teachers of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, a remote village in Gwagwada District, Chikun local area of Kaduna State have made some demands for ransom but he declined to make public the amount demanded