kidnappers of Kaduna school principal demands N20 million

By Ben Agande

Kidnappers of the principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru, in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji have demanded N20 million ransom before they will release their victim.

Maki was kidnapped a day before soldiers of the one Division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna released ten students of the Government Day secondary School, Gwagwada in Chikun local government of the state.

More than fifteen persons have been kidnapped in various parts of Kaduna in the last one week, with many still in custody of their kidnappers.

Speaking on the kidnap of the principal, one of the teachers of the school said the Kidnappers called the victim’s wife Friday morning to demand for the ransom.

The teacher who craved anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the care said after negotiating with the family members of the principal the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N5 million.

Meanwhile, the family is appealing to the Kidnappers to release their bread winner to them unconditionally.

The State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal.

According to police spokesman, “The Command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of today 10/10/2019,at about 0220hrs , group of Armed Men Invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and started shooting sporadically in the process abducted one Mr. Francis Maji the Principal of the school.

“On receipt of the information, team of Policemen were immediately mobilized to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.

“The Police timely intervention help in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students hostel.The Command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc assures the public that the Command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools, as the Command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The Command is further assuring the good people of the State that, it remained resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility”.