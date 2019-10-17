Kidnappers free six victims in Abuja after collecting N6m ransom

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the rescue of six out of the 10 persons abducted last week by unknown gunmen at Pegi and Dafara community in Kuje Area Council.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzahp, said in a statement that a joint operation comprising the police and other security agencies had been set up to ensure that all the kidnapped victims are set free.

He said the security agencies were working round the clock to rescue the victims and urged residents of FCT to be calm and support the ongoing operation with useful information to the police.

He said:، “The police is reassuring the public that it will not relent in its effort until the activities of these hoodlums and other crimes are permanently checked.

“Further steps are also being made to engage relevant stakeholders in various communities as part of a renewed effort to check this crime.”

It was gathered that the freed victims including children, were let off the hook after payment of ransom put at about N6million by their families, an amount confirmed by the Chief of Pegi community, Mr. Irimiah Sarki, while speaking with journalists.

Sarki said some victims were molested over the failure of their family members to meet the ransom demanded.

He said the six freed victims have reported to my palace, adding “some paid N3 million, N2 million, N1 million and some N800,000 depending on the negotiations with the kidnappers.

,