kidnappers demand N60m ransom for 6 victims in Adamawa

The six victims were abducted last weekend on their way to inspect their cows at Boro Wadu forest about three kilometers from Gurin town.

One of the abductees who was released on health grounds and simply identify himself as Malam Dahiru told Newsmen on the phone that the kidnappers have demanded N60 million from the family of the victims to secure their release.

“They place a bounty of N10 million on the head of each victim. They apprehended six of us but went away with five people and released me based on an agreement that they will not release my abducted younger brother until my ransom is paid. That is why they also demanded N10 million on my head making the total demand at N60 million,” he said.

Dahiru stated that right now intensive negotiations with the kidnappers is ongoing adding that so far the kidnappers have started beating down their price.

He said the abductors have reduced the ransom of three members of the same family from N10 million to N5 million adding that their ransom was also reduced from N10 million each to N5 million.

Dahiru added that negotiations with the kidnappers are still ongoing so that the price could be further reduced.

The Spokesman of the Adamawa State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje said, the command is still investigating and doing everything humanly possible to rescue the kidnapped victims.

He noted that as at now, the commissioner of police has summoned all DPOs and HODs to re-strategise in order to combat the escalating rate of kidnapping in the state.