Kidnapped Bayelsa monarch regains freedom

THE abducted Amananawei of Tarakiri clan in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, King George Agbabou Week has been released after 25 days in captivity. The monarch is the father of the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, in Bayelsa, Prince Doodei Week.

According to a family source, the royal father was set free late Sunday night by his captors, who dropped him at the riverside town of Amassoma in Southern Ijaw council area and disappeared into the maze of creeks. Also read:

Though it could not be confirmed if any ransom was paid before he was set free, the royal father was said to be undergoing medical checkup at an undisclosed hospital due to his poor health and his exposure to the elements at the time of filing this report.

“His Highness was dropped off at Amassoma community waterfront Sunday night by the kidnappers after spending 25 days in their den,” the source said, adding “he is currently undergoing medical checkup because of his poor health, the trauma and cold he was subjected to during his incarceration.” The son of the monarch, Prince Doodei Week confirmed the release of his father on his Facebook page. “Finally, my role model, man who thought me things, including courage, fear of God, love, perseverance, respect, humility, how to say no or yes where it’s the right time to say, and above all, prays for me, is back home after 25 days of incarceration by adversarial elements. To God be glory,” he posted. It would be recalled that the monarch was whisked away at about 2 am from his country home at the riverside Ayama-Ijaw community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state on October 2, 2019, by some yet to be identified gunmen. The gunmen, it was also learned, carted away valuables including television sets, phones, jewellery as well as a 200hp speedboat belonging to their victim’s son. Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the development. Vanguard