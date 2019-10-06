Key witness in US ex-police murder trial shot dead

A man who was a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas, United States police officer Amber Guyger was fatally shot Friday in the parking lot of his apartment complex, according to attorney Lee Merritt.

Joshua Brown was a neighbour of shooting victim Botham Jean at the South Side Flats apartments. Jean was sitting in his unit in September 2018 when Guyger walked inside and shot him to death. Brown says he lived directly across the hall from Jean.

Merritt, attorney for Jean’s family, told CNN he spoke to Brown’s mother who confirmed the death. Kimberlee Leach, the spokesperson for Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, also confirmed late Saturday that Brown was the victim in the shooting.

Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at the Atera Apartments complex around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police told CNN.

Officers were flagged down by witnesses who directed them to Brown, who was lying on the ground of the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to a statement from Dallas Police.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speed out of the parking lot, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

Merritt wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday night that the medical examiner told him Brown was shot in the mouth and chest.

“He was ambushed at his apartment complex as he got out of his car and shot at close range,” Merritt wrote, adding that Brown’s mother asked him to “do whatever it takes to get to the bottom” of her son’s murder.

“She suspects foul play and it is difficult to rule it out,” Merritt wrote. “He had no known enemies. He worked for a living. He was not in the streets. We need answers. Immediately.”

