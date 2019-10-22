Key into Governor Bello’s reelection agenda to secure your future, Adeyemi advises Okun Kinsmen

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi has advised his Kinsmen in Kogi West senatorial district to key into the reelection agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello who is seeking a second term in office. Adeyemi gave the advise while speaking at the first-ever Kogi west political summit.

The two-term senator who represented Kogi West in the Sixth and Seventh National Assembly said that it is the wisest thing to support the reelection bid of Bello from the neighbouring Kogi Central so as to have a solid base for negotiating power shift.

He said, “Yahaya Bello stands in the best position to guarantee power shifting to the West and so deserves our support to make our dream come true”, Adeyemi who is the Director-General Bello/Onoja campaign council noted.

Also speaking at the occasion, the National President Okun Development Association, Barrister Femi Mokikan said that while he is not in a position to dictate to the people on who to vote, he will urge them to consider the fact that the position of governorship had been a mirage to the zone.

He likewise urged them to think deeply and make a choice between those who will protect Okuns interest and those who will not.

He, however, said that “Since the creation of the state 28 years ago, Bello’s administration stands out as the one with just, equity and fairness in terms of infrastructure and position distribution.”

vanguard