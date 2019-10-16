Key into bioenergy development to safeguard health, environment — Don

A university don, Prof. Makwin Makut, has called on the Federal Government to key into the development of bioenergy to safeguard the health of Nigerians and the environment for the overall development of the country.

Makut, a Professor of Applied and Environmental Microbiology, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), made the appeal on Wednesday during the 24th inaugural lecture of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the don spoke on “Eco-Friendly Microbial Products For Health Of The Environment”

He said such would not only ensure a clean healthy environment but will lead to the conversion of waste to useful products that can be sold to generate wealth.

“Nigeria needs to key into the development of bioenergy in order to safeguard the health of its environment.

“The need for relevant governmental and non-governmental agencies to be interested in waste management, especially municipal solid waste management cannot be overemphasised,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, said the inaugural lecture had been one of the NSUK’s culture.

He commended Makut for rising to the challenge of reaching the peak of his profession, urging him to keep up the tempo.

He called on other lecturers in the institution to pick the challenge of presenting their inaugural lectures as one of the cardinal points of their professions.

