Kenya govt orders civil servants to wear ‘Made in Kenya’

The government of Kenya has made it mandatory for all civil servants to always wear “Made in Kenya” outfits to work on Fridays and during public holidays.

This was made known in a circular reportedly issued by the office of the Kenyan Attorney General dated October 17, 2019.

According to the report, this is part of a scheme by Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta to achieve his Big 4 Agenda on manufacturing.

“Pursuant to the achievement of the Big 4 Agenda and specifically the expansion of manufacturing by producing better goods and creating local employment, I direct that all members of staff shall on all Fridays be dressed in decent, smart casual Kenyan-produced and tailored attire,” the circular reads according to Kenya’s Daily Nation report.

The signatory of the letter, Solicitor-General Kennedy confirmed the circular as being authentic.

Commenting when asked, Ogeto said; “The circular is authentic. It was issued in line with government policy to spur the growth of local manufacturing industry as one of the pillars of the Big Four,”.

The directive which took effect last Friday was reported to also apply to all top government officials and ministries.

