By Bashir Bello – Katsina

Thirty-two years after the creation of Katsina State, people of Daura Senatorial District zone and President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsmen have demanded that power and the governorship seat be zoned to the area by 2023.

The group under the auspices “Daura Zone is Next (2023)”, said it’s the only zone that has never produced a civilian state governor since the creation of the state despite being the senatorial district with the highest number of local government areas (12 out of 34 LGAs) in the state.

A statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Ahmed Ahidjo and its Secretary, Sada Sanusi said the zone have been denied the opportunity to rule or govern the state for too long.

According to them, “Despite the able hands with pools of experience, no individual from Daura Senatorial zone has been afforded the opportunity to serve as Governor or even Deputy Governor of Katsina State.

“It is worthy to mention that, all the four civilian Governors of the state hailed from either Katsina or Funtua senatorial district from Alhaji Sa’idu Barda, first civilian Governor between 1991 – 1993, Late Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (1999 – 2007), Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema (2007 – 2015) all from Katsina zone and the present Governor Aminu Bello Masari from Funtua zone.

“Daura Senatorial zone has been denied the opportunity to rule the state, despite the sacrifice and selfless service of patriotic people from the zone who sacrificed their wealth, time, talent and energy for the creation of Katsina State and those that served the state diligently after the creation of the state.

“We are using this medium to humbly request for zoning the position of Katsina State governor in 2023 to Daura senatorial district. We are in favour of zoning for some key reasons.

“This demand is non-negotiable, and we will continue to struggle at every opportunity that presents itself and through all lawful means to ensure our demand is met.

“At this point, we want to emphasize that, Daura senatorial zone will reject any position, short of the position of the Katsina State Governor in 2023,” they maintained.

