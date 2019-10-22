Kanu’s mother died of affliction —MASSOB

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Mazi Uchenna Madu, yesterday linked the death of Sally Okwu Kanu, mother of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to affliction suffered within the time of her Biafra struggle.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the MASSOB, National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, added that her demise would motivate Biafrans to double their efforts for the actualization of the Biafra republic.

He recalled that most of the Biafran freedom fighters could trace the story leading to the death of their mothers from the time they were “incarcerated” starting from Ralph Uwazuruike, Uchenna Madu, Nnamdi Kanu, and many others.

MASSOB narrated: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) mourns the death of Lolo Sally Okwu Kanu, the mother of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Leader of IPOB). The announcement of her death came as a shock to MASSOB.

“Lolo Sally Nnenne Okwu Kanu was a mother to all Biafrans. Her door of motherhood was always open for all Biafrans and friends of Biafrans. Her simplicity, courageous words, charismatic exhibitions and promotion of cultural values distinguished her from many claimed Igbo socio-political mothers.

“Though she died in pains as a result of psychological trauma and torture caused by President Mohammed Buhari led Fulanised federal government of Nigeria using his fulanised security agents which includes the Nigeria Army, Police, DSS, and Air force to terrorize the family house of her husband.

“His Royal Majesty, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu in Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia on several occasions that led to the arrests, dehumanization, mesmerization, and deaths of members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). President Mohammed Buhari and his security agents are responsible for the death of our Queen’s mother.”

They insisted that “Her death has opened another source of motivation and high determination for Biafra actualization and restoration. She died for Biafra to live. We shall never succumb or derail on our journey to freedom, a constant resolution is our watchword for Biafra. Mama’s death will never weaken our spirit.

“MASSOB urge Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and all Biafrans to take solace in the assurance of God Almighty in fulfilling His promise of granting us Biafra.

“Like the mother of Ralph Uwazuruike (Leader of BIM) that died when Uwazuruike was in Keffi prison and the father of Uchenna Madu (Leader of MASSOB) that also died Madu was in Kuje prison.

“We shall continue to mourn their demise because they died as a result of psychologically traumatised shocks when their children suffered terror in the hands of our oppressors. We shall never relent or slacked back on Biafra actualization and restoration.”

vanguard