Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says the state is committed to addressing the unemployment challenges, especially among the youth.

Ganduje made this known at a grand reception organised by the Security Committee of his campaign organisation on Thursday at the Government House, Kano.

He said his administration would continue to give priority attention to women and youths empowerment to enable them become self-reliant.

He ‎said that a Ministry for Youth is underway to fulfil his earlier promise of empowering the youth and women.

“We will soon unveil the Ministry of Youth in Kano State and appoint a youth as the commissioner as earlier promised.

“Our administration is youth-friendly. We will give special attention to youths and women through empowerment and job creation,” he said.

‎

Ganduje said that the state government had introduced free and compulsory basic and secondary education to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.‎

He thanked the committee for its enormous contribution in the state before, during and after the 2019 governorship election.

Earlier, the Chairman Security Committee of Buhari/Ganduje Campaign organisation, Col. Umar Malami (rtd), said the state recorded lower crime rate due to the governor’s unrelenting commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

He noted that the synergy among security agencies contributed to the peace and security being enjoyed in the state.





Malami said the committee organized the reception to honour the governor for his success during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“We were at Karaye Emirate where the security summit, meant to ensure maximum security in the state, was flagged-off officialy. S‎imilar meeting will also hold in all the remaining four Emirates of the state.

“Those who keep abreast of the happenings in the state will testify to the fact that security policing is paying off. We must commend the governor for this and others,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.