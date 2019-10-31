Kano state commences registration of intending pilgrims for 2020 Hajj

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced registration of intending pilgrims for 2020 Hajj.

Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, Executive Secretary of the board, made the announcement at a news briefing in Kano on Wednesday.

He urged intending pilgrims to pay an initial deposit of N1.2 million pending when the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) would fix the Hajj fare.

Dambatta said that the initial deposit would be enough for intending pilgrims’ registration processes.

“The N1.2 million initial deposit will surely be enough for all the registration processes and for issuance of visa to an intending pilgrim.

“The remaining amount to be paid by intending pilgrims might not be more than the Basic Travel Allowance and for other services,” he said.

Danbatta said the amount was decided after thorough consideration of the exchange rate and the services to be rendered to a pilgrim in Makkah and Madina.

He said that the registration followed a directive from Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, after the presentation of the 2019 Hajj report to him by the board.

The executive secretary expressed happiness over the success of the 2019 Hajj operation.

“The board will take steps to address challenges encountered during the exercise,” he said.

He commended the State Government for its roles in the success of the pilgrimage adding that successes were recorded in accommodation, feeding, health and flight operations.

“We thank God for the feat, our pilgrims felt at home, that is why we received a number of awards after the 2019 Hajj,” he said.

He said difficulties in handling aged pilgrims were part of the challenges faced during the 2019 Hajj operation.

“Some of the aged pilgrims had health challenges, so, intending pilgrims will now have to provide their health reports for for assessment,” he said.

