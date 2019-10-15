Kano Palace Chief insists he was sacked, seeks reinstatement

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The embattled Kano Palace Chief Alhaji Auwal, the Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, has called on Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to give him his job back while insisting measures taken against him are similar to sacking him.

Appealing to the Emir, the chief stated that he had served and lived in the palace for over 20 years and had been selfless in his service to the palace as custodian of the stable.

Speaking to Vanguard on Tuesday in Kano he said that the Shamaki, Alhaji Wada Najalo, who heads the palace guards were directed to collect the keys to the stable and instruct him to pack out of the Palace.

According to him, this is not the first time, he was facing such an ordeal, pointing that he had faced similar threat for the third time now.

”It is as a result of what I did that the Emir of Kano,​ Malam Muhammad Sanusi II gave a verbal instruction for my dismissal and packing out from my official residence located in the Palace where I have been living for over 20 years now.

“Seeing the governor’s procession passing in front of the Palace I went and presented a traditional gown and the portrait of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero to Governor​ Ganduje to express my excitement and joy, as I joined the good people of Kano state to celebrate with him over his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal.

”By virtue of my assignment, I used to work with Shamaki, the head of the Place Guards, directly. It was Shamaki, Alhaji Wada Najalo, who carried out Emir Sanusi’s instruction to sack and dismiss me from the Palace.

”I handed over all the properties of the Palace and instructed my boys to bring out all the Palace properties under my care and present them to Shamaki, which they did.”

He further lamented that it is of utmost concern to him that since the coming of Emir Sanusi, he has been relegated to the background, pointing out that his official tasks are tedious, which he discharges religiously, adding that his hard work is commensurate with his welfare while insisting he has nothing against the Emir.

”I have no personal grudges against Emir Sanusi or anybody in the Palace. They humiliated me because I honoured Governor Ganduje. Now, all I want is for Emir Sanusi to restore my position”, the palace chief stated.

It would be recalled that Vanguard had reported earlier that Emir Sanusi II had denied sacking the palace chief because he honored Governor Ganduje.