Kano Hisbah arrests 44 for violating street begging law

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 44 suspected beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging.

The Public Relations’ Officer (PRO) of the board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

Ibrahim said that the suspects were arrested between Wednesday night and Thursday morning at Unguwa Uku Market, Kantin Kwari and Railway Station in the city.

He said those who were arrested comprised 14 female adults and 30 children aged between five and seven.

According to him, the board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law which bans street begging.

“We will make sure Kano becomes totally free from begging in the nearest future.

“They were screened and we found out that they were all first-time offenders, we invited their relatives to hand them over and warned them to desist from such act,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria,