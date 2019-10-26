Kano 9 Kids: Ganduje wants full data of rescued missing children

…forms commission of inquiry

By Abdulmumin Murtala

In pursuance of the rights of the nine rescued children, who were allegedly kidnapped from Kano and later found in far away Anambra state, the Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has instituted a Commission of Inquiry, under the chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar Rano.

The commission which was inaugurated on Thursday evening is expected to provide complete data of missing children.

“The Commission is to conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral, and to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commissioners may think it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.”

Some of the terms of reference of the commission include among others “to summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commissioners to give evidence or produce any document or other thing in his possession and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration, such oath or declaration.”

Others include “to admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission, to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared.

“To find out both immediate and remote causes of cases of missing persons and to prepare and submit a written report including findings and recommendations to the Government of Kano State.”

It could be recalled that recently, the Nigerian Police Force, Kano State Command, under the able leadership of CP Ahmed Iliyasu, uncovered cases of missing children in Kano State.