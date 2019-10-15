Kaduna to outlaw Almajiri system in 2020

…introduces free, compulsory education up to secondary school level.

The Kaduna State government says from next year, the Almajiri system will be outlawed in the state and it will amend relevant statues to ensure that no child roams the street of Kaduna during school hours without consequences for the parents or guardians of such children.

The state governor, Nasir El Rufai who stated this when he presented the 2020 Budget to the state House of Assembly said a special Education Marshal will be created to implement the new policy.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who is acting as the governor in the absence of El Rufai stated that education from primary to secondary schools will be free for all children in Kaduna State while special vocational centres will be created for those that need vocational education.

He said the budgetary allocation made to the education and health sectors represents the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people of the state.

According to the governor, the “ State Universal Basic Education Bill will repeal the 2005 law to reflect lessons learnt in the implementation of the domestication of the UBE Act to ensure the elimination of Almajiri phenomenon in Kaduna State.

“ An Education Bill to extend free and compulsory education to the Senior Secondary level for all students. Free education up to senior secondary level was previously enjoyed only by female students, while boys had theirs guaranteed only up to junior secondary level.

“From 2020, every child in Kaduna State is required to have 12 years of free, compulsory primary and secondary education. The bill will mandate that those that prefer vocational or technical education after completing junior secondary school would also enjoy three years of TVE.

“The education-related bills signpost our commitment to the enhanced enforcement of the UBE Act, Child Welfare and Protection Law, and the Street Hawking (Prohibition) Law. Our Education Marshalls, KASTLEA and the Kaduna Vigilance Service will jointly ensure no child in Kaduna State roams the street during school hours for any reason without legal consequences for the parents or guardians” the governor said.

He added that the Technical/Vocational Education Bill will enable the conversion of Business Apprenticeship Training Centres (BATCs) into Technical, Vocational Education and Training Colleges with boarding facilities and community-based governance framework.