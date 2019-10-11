Kaduna Technical School: Our timely intervention saved students ― Police

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command on Thursday said the timely intervention of its men prevented the hoodlums that kidnapped the principal of Government Technical school, Kajuru from gaining access to students hostel.

In a statement confirming the kidnap of the principal, the state commissioner of police, Ali Janga said policemen have been mobilised to the area with a view to arresting the perpetrators and freeing the victim.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar assured parents that additional security measures are being taken to protect students in schools.

The statement reads:

“The Command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of today 10/10/2019,at about 0220hrs , group of Armed Men Invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and started shooting sporadically in the process abducted one Mr. Francis Maji the Principal of the school.

“On receipt of the information, team of Policemen were immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators. The Police timely intervention help in preventing the hoodlums From gaining access to the students hostel.The Command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc assures the public that the Command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools, as the Command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The Command is further assuring the good people of the State that, it remained resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility”.

