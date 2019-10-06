Kaduna kidnap: security operatives close in on kidnappers

Ben Agande Kaduna.

Security operatives have closed in on the kidnappers of the six girls and two teachers from the Engravers Academy in Kaduna state, multiple security sources have told Vanguard.

It was gathered Sunday evening that special security teams from the police, the Department of State Service and the Army have been deployed to Kaduna to rescue the kidnap victims.

According to a police source, security services ‘have a general idea of where the kidnap victims are being held’ but are wary of carrying out any rescue operation because the victims are being used as a human shield by their abductors.

It was gathered that elite teams from the three security services, the Army, the DSS and the Police have been deployed to Kaduna for the operation to release the kidnapped girls.

“We are mounting pressure on the kidnappers but we have to be careful not to put the lives of the kidnap victims in jeopardy,” another source told Vanguard.

Attempt to get an official update from the Police Public Relations officer were unsuccessful as iOS known telephone lines were not available.

It would be recalled that the abductors of the schoolgirls and their teachers made contacts with the school last week and made a ransom demand of N50million.

Already, the school has been closed down and the Kaduna state government in conjunction with security agencies has advised schools in the state to emplace additional security measures to safeguard the lives of their students.