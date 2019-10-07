Kaduna AFAN gets new officials

A new executive council has been inaugurated to run the affairs of All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kaduna State for the next four years.

The North-West Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Tukur-Bello, inaugurated the officials on Monday in Zaria.

He enjoined the newly elected leaders to be united and rededicate themselves to take AFAN to greater heights.

Represented by the Barayan Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Shehu, he advised the executive members to take farming as a business that should been seen as a traditional hobby.

“I am very excited with your slogan `No Farmer no Nation – Great Farmer Great Nation’. Let me also assure you that even the Emir of Zazzau is proud of you because he is a practicing farmer, please keep it up.

“One basic secret that lead to success in running the affairs of any association, society or organisation is unity, remember the saying, united we stand and divided we fall,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Alhaji Nuhu Aminu, commended members of the association for electing them as leaders and promised to deliver.

While pledging to carry all members a long, Aminu however solicited for their support and cooperation to enable them discharge their legitimate duties diligently.

He called on farmers to take advantage of the government policies and programmes aimed at making farming attractive.

According to him, the Ancho-Borrower Loan Scheme on rice, maize and wheat will be extended to cover sorghum, cotton, soya-beans and beniseed, among others.

The newly inaugurated executive include Mr Peter Onu as Secretary; Alhaji Garba Chiki-Auchan, Vice Chairman I; Alhaji Salihu Musa, Vice Chairman II; while Mr Simon Mathias would serve as the Vice Chairman III.

Others are Alhaji Halliru Hamza, Public Relations Officer; Alhaji Sanusi Kunkumi as Treasurer; and Alhaji Muhammad Lawal as Organising Secretary, among others. (NAN)

