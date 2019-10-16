Kabba Stool: Court dismisses suit challenging Owoniyi as Obaro of Kabba

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A Kogi State High court has dismissed the suit challenging the nomination and ascending to thrown of Chief Solomon Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba.

Three family out of the Ilajo ruling house represented by Chief Henry Aiyewumi (Ajibohun family), Chief Stephen Bebeyi (Mokelu family) and Chief Olorunmola Oloruntoba (Ajinuhi family) had last year October challenged the nomination by Kogi State government of Chief Solomon Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba elect; and instituted a suit against him.

The suit No: HCL/67/2018 has the Obaro elect, Chief Solomon Owoniyi, Governor of the State and Attorney General of the state as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The claimants in the suit by their counsel, Peter Abong Esq. argued that Chief Solomon Owoniyi being from the Odolu ruling House is not entitled to become the Obaro of Kabba.

But the 1st defendant, Solomon Owoniyi raised a preliminary objection, relying on Owe customary law No 12, of 1995 to justified his nomination.

Delivering judgment, justice S. O Otu dismissed the claimants suit, said the case was already status barred.

Justice Otu also agreed that the Owe Customary law No 12, 1995 was the only reliable law regarding the nomination of Obaro of Kabba title at the vacancy of the stool.

Otu in his judgment said that “The suit is premature by dint of the failure of the claimants to exhaust the domestic remedy prescribed under section 6 (1) and (2) of the Kogi State chief (appointment, deposition, and establishment of traditional council) law 2006.

“The reliefs sought are status barred by virtue of section 2(a) of the public officers protection law of Kwara state (as applicable to Kogi State) and section 2(a) of the limitation law of Kwara state (as applicable to Kogi state).

“Claimants lack locus standi to bring the suit when it is not their case that the 1st claimant was presented nor his name was forwarded to the selector/kingmakers for the Obaro stool for selection as Obaro, either pursuant to edit no 12 of 1995 or whatever native law and custom.

“The suit described no cause of action against the defendant and is fatally initiated by failure of the claimants to joined the selectors/kingmakers who selected the 1st defendant as the Obaro.”

The court agree that the three ruling families of Odolu (with Ogbagi, Ijemu, iresi and Teko clans); Ketu (with Atipa, Abata, Isoro clans); and Kabba (with Lemila, Idogba, Odogba, Ugba, Ilajo and Okere clans) are entitled to the Obaro of Kabba stool.

“The appointment of Obaro of Kabba shall be made in rotation amongst the three groups and the order of rotation shall be Kabba, Odolu and Ketu respectively. Eligibility shall be a male who is a holder of at least one Owe traditional title.

“The law no 12, 1995 of Owe customary law is the only existing law and declaration of the traditional and customary relating to the selection of Obaro of Kabba.

“The Ilajo has slept over their rights not to have challenged the law 24 years after. This preliminary objection is upheld and I hereby dismiss the claimant’s suit in his entirety.”

The Obaro of Kabba is a 1st class traditional ruler and serves as chairman, Okun (Yoruba speaking part of Kogi) traditional council.

VANGUARD