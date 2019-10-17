Breaking News
Translate

Justin Bieber sued for sharing paparazzi photo of himself on Instagram

On 11:16 amIn Entertainment, Foreign, Newsby

Justin Bieber has found himself the target of a lawsuit after he shared a paparazzi picture of himself earlier this year on Instagram.

Justin Bieber sued for sharing paparazzi photo of himself on Instagram

As E! News reports, photographer Robert Barbera has filed a lawsuit against the popstar for copyright infringement. The photo in question, which shows the singer with his friend Rich Wilkerson, was posted on Bieber’s Instagram in March, but Barbera has only just got around to filing the legal documents.

 

In the court documents, Barbera asserted that Bieber is guilty of “unauthorized reproduction and public display” of his photography. “Barbera is the author of the Photograph and has at all times been the sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the Photograph, including the copyright thereto,” the documents read.

Barbera has stated that Bieber did not attempt to “license the photograph” from him at any point, and as such he did not have the “permission or consent to publish” the picture.

The post Bieber is being sued for can be seen below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me and my guy @richwilkersonjr

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Vanguard Nigeria News 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.