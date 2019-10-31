Justice of Court of Appeal in Imo, abducted

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Justice of Court of Appeal, Owerri Imo State, Justice Nwosu Iheme, has been abducted.

The abduction of Justice Iheme was confirmed to Vanguard in Owerri by the Owerri branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Demian Nosike.

According to Nosike, Nwosu was abducted at Benin/Agbo road on Wednesday, and that he has communicated to the relevant authorities for quick action.

Nosike also told Vanguard that the escort was shot and killed and that he had reported the matter to the National President of NBA, and the commissioner of police, Imo state, Rabiu Ladodo, and who has communicated to the Police commissioner, Edo state.

When Vanguard asked him as the NBA, chairman, what he has done so far he started by saying: “The person abducted is the justice of Court of Appeal from Imo State, Justice Nwosu Iheme.

“I have spoken to our National President, I also had a meeting with the Chief Judge of Imo State, who has equally reached the commissioner police, Imo state, and also that of Edo state.

“They have also discussed with Inspector General of the Police, so that is the position of things. It was along Benin/Agbo road that she was abducted and the audit shot and killed.”