Just in: WASSCE begins registration of private candidates

2:19 pm

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE has stated that the registration of private candidates for 2020 examination has begun.

This was disclosed by West African Examination Council, WAEC, head of national office, Mr Olu Adenipekun in a release made available to Vanguard on Monday.

Part of the statement reads: “ This is to inform intending candidates for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-First Series that registration will commence today Tuesday, October 15, 2019 and end on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.”

