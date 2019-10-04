Breaking News
Just in: Presidency shifts extraordinary FEC meeting to Monday

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely three hours President Muhammadu Buhari returned from South Africa, Presidency has on Friday shifted the extraordinary Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting, to Monday. The meeting initially scheduled for tomorrow was shifted around 10: 40pm.

The aim of the meeting according to the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which would be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting would commence at exact 12 noon on Monday.

Vanguard

