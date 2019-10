By Evelyn Usman

A policeman weekend, shot his wife dead at the Ikoyi Prison barracks, Lagos, during a scuffle.

The policeman with an unknown identity was said to have thereafter, shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

Report said that the argument was as a result of threat by his wife, a Prison ward to walk out of the marriage.