The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has condemned in strong terms, the kidnap of Justice Abdu Dogo, a Judge of the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State and demanded his immediate release.

It also called on law enforcement and security agencies not only to secure the immediate release of Justice Dogo but to work at apprehending the criminals behind this dastardly act and bringing them to book without fail.

NBA President, Mr Paul Usoro, in a statement, Thursday, said “For those who may not be seised of the facts, Justice Dogo was traveling from Abuja to his station in Akure when he was abducted by criminals with his driver on Tuesday, at a border town between Edo and Ondo States. His abductors, we understand, have demanded for N50million ransom for his release. We had hoped that at the time we would be writing this statement, he would be released by his abductors and reunited with his family but, alas, he remains in the criminals’ custody almost three days after his abduction.

“This is one crime that must be condemned in the harshest terms by all of us and hastily unraveled, with the criminals brought to book. Judges are, by definition, the gatekeepers and High Priests of our temple of justice and, by extension, the rule of law. Their pronouncements are critical and required for our protection, for the protection, promotion and upholding of the rule of law and the dispensation of justice generally. Their pronouncements secure our freedom and liberty.

“Without them, we degenerate into a state of anarchy. We cannot therefore, claim to be a country that lives by and places premium on the rule of law when the gatekeepers and High Priests of that sanctum are so flagrantly kidnapped and abducted by common criminals who now have the temerity and audacity to demand for N50million ransom before he can be released. This is nothing short of the desecration of our fountain and temple of justice.

