Just In: Jonathan in closed door meeting with Buhari

On 3:25 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former president arrived at the State House at about 3.00 p.m, and went straight to the president’s office.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN observed that the former president, who is visiting the Presidential Villa for the fifth time, was last seen in the State House in 2016.

