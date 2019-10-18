Just in: Gunshots as police disperse Shi’ite protesters in Abuja

Security Officials have dispersed a procession of members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who trooped out to call for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

You would recall that Police had earlier issued a warning in reaction to the group’s plan to hold its yearly Arbaeen procession, saying: “Since it (IMN) is proscribed, the police as a law enforcement agencies won’t sit and look at people take the laws into their hands.”

The protest started on Sultan Abubakar Road at about 1:55 p.m. Friday.

The protesters in their numbers hoisted two flags, one red and the another black, with the chant: “Labaika yah Hussein. Free Zakzaky”, loosely translated as “Welcome you, Hussein. Free Zakzaky”.

Hussein is seen by the Shi’ites as their first imam.

As the protesters marched, a team of police officers followed behind, shooting in the air and firing tear gas canisters.

After, the procession of protesters thinned out, with members blending with other Muslim worshipers returning from Friday jummat prayer.

