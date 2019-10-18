JUST IN: El Clasico postponed, new date yet to be fixed

Breaking News
El Clasico postponed, new date yet to be fixed

On 11:39 amIn Sportsby

The Competition Committee have confirmed that El Clasico has been postponed and won’t be held at Camp Nou on October 26, as originally scheduled.

 

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona will now have to set a new date for the meeting and communicate their decision with the Committee before 10:00 on Monday, October 21.

In the event of a date not being agreed, the Committee will set one themselves.

A statement released officially dismissed LaLiga’s requests to change the calendar and have the game played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Source: Marca

