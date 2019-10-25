Just in: Court orders remand of Maina in NCS

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in the Nigerian Correctional Service’s centre pending the determination of the case.

Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Friday following an application by the prosecutor, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina’s son, Faisal, is also being arraigned in the same court on a separate but similar charge.

At press time, his case had not been called.

The judge adjourned the matter till October 30 for commencement of trial.

He was arraigned on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo had on Tuesday ordered the temporary forfeiture of 23 property linked to Maina.

The judge gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC.

Vanguard Nigeria News