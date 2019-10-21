JUST IN: Court orders forfeiture of Saraki’s houses in Ikoyi

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has granted the interim order of forfeiture by EFCC on the two properties belonging to Bukola Saraki, former senate president, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC), Nnaemeka Omewa, had approached the court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

He had told the court that they were acquired through “proceeds of unlawful activities”.

The report by TheCable news stated that Part of the reliefs sought by the EFCC included “An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity”.

