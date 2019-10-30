Breaking News
Translate

Just In: Court orders Assembly to maintain status quo on Ambode’s probe

On 1:42 pmIn Politicsby
Ambode, Lagos, bus probe, lawmakers, SPeaker
Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

Justice Yetunde Adesanya has ordered the Lagos state house of Assembly to maintain the status quo in the ongoing investigation of former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

READ ALSO: Corruption probe: Commissioner denies media report indicting Ambode

Justice Adesanya gave the order on Wednesday while ruling on an exparte motion filed by Ambode through his counsel, Tayo Oyetibo SAN.

The court had on Tuesday ordered Oyetibo to put the respondents on notice before hearing the exparte application.

READ ALSO: 820 bus purchase probe: Ambode heads to court to stop lawmakers

This is contrary to earlier reports that the court-ordered respondents to appear in court Wednesday.

The respondents are the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, House Clerk, Mr A.A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement, Fatai Mojeed and members of the Committee. They are Gbolahan Yishawu, A.A Yusuff, Yinka Ogundimu, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, M.L Makinde, Kehinde Joseph, T.A Adewale, and O.S Afinni.

Details later…

vanguard 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.