Just in: 200 Prisoners escape as flood sacks correctional centre in Kogi

An early morning downpour on Monday in Koton-Karfe, Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State has led to the escape of about 200 prisoners from the medium federal correctional centre Punch as reported.

Some parts of the building housing the inmates had collapsed, even as many houses were submerged by the flood.

Also read:

A prison source Who spoke with Punch Correspondent, said that about 100 of the inmates have been rearrested, while unspecified number voluntarily returned.

According to Newsmen, the rain started around 2 am and lasted till early morning, leading to massive flood that destroyed many houses, including parts of the correctional centre, leading to the escape of the inmates.

Confirming the incident, The acting Chief Immam of Koton-Karfi central mosque, Saidu Suleiman, Nuhu told reporters that the rains led to River Osugu overflooding its embankment and destroyed many houses, including a part of the correctional centre.

Punch had reported that Efforts to speak with correctional officers proved abortive as they refused to speak on the situation.

Vanguard