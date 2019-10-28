Jurgen Klopp reacts, as Liverpool maintain lead with Spurs victory

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s comeback victory against Tottenham was his side at their very best as they regained a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

After Harry Kane’s first-minute opener stunned Anfield, Liverpool fought back in the second half through Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah’s penalty. It means Klopp’s side stay unbeaten.

Liverpool were intense and played at 100mph for large parts of the contest, and the German said he “loved” the game, and insisted it epitomized what football should look like.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “It was a super game, I loved it. That was us at our best, we started well but conceded a goal immediately which was a bit unlucky but that’s how Tottenham are – their counter-attacks are incredible. They got the goal, but you couldn’t see the influence of it in my team which was the best thing from them.

“We were in charge though and pushed them back apart from the last five minutes. Apart from that it was a super game, I loved it.”

He then said in his post-match press conference: “That’s how football should look, how we should play against a strong, organized side, with the threat that every ball you lose could end up in front of your own goal.

“The counter-press was exceptional, we wanted to be really special and strong in that department. I loved that, it was really, really good. We won it, and we deserved it, and I’m really happy about the performance.”

Liverpool have dropped just two points in 10 games this season, with plenty of title talk after falling just short to Manchester City last term. But Klopp refused to be drawn into it, and again referenced a tricky spell coming up in November and December, which he deemed to be the “hardest period” before the game.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News