Juliet Ibrahim becomes ZionShine Heavenly Creations’ brand face

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria’s top rated fashion institute, clothing brand, Media and hospitality outfit, located at plot 487 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa district, Abuja, “ZionShine Heavenly Creations” has unveiled Nollywood-Ghollywood celebrity, Actress Juliet Ibrahim as a new Face of its brand. She was officially unveiled few days ago after she returned from her Abuja book Launch.

Speaking briefly with the Co-Director of ZionShine Heavenly Creations, Queen Zion Torkwase Kilgore, she said that the contract signing deal of Actress Juliet Ibrahim as a Face of ZHC, was tailored on showcasing and promoting the brand using her social influence to market the brand.

The contracts makes extensive provisions for all the clothing and fashion designs she wears. It also provides free special outfits and makeups for the Actress during her appearance at public events. Stressing that the partnership and association with the iconic image of the Actress will encourage youngsters to be trained into becoming world class fashion designers.

Queen Zion Torkwase Kilgore stated that the agency is committed to build talents that will compete with future generations to enable sustainable unlimited creativity. Still speaking with the co-Director, she told journalists that the Agency may be 1year old, but has achieved commendable successes, especially by providing more than 50 permanent employments and contract workers.

ZHC has been a solution-provider organization envisioned to help the government provide jobs and also help to eradicate poverty with a mission to build bridges across the globe, that will provide the highest quality of services which will give millions of Nigerians the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

Actress Juliet has appreciated the Canadian Director, Mr. Timothy Peter Kilgore, his Wife, Queen Zion Torkwase Kilgore and the entire management of ZionShine Heavenly Creations for identifying and associating her with the ZHC brand and appointing her as a face of the brand, stressing that the contract will be resourceful and earn productive

Vanguard