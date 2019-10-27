Breaking News
Jukun/Tiv crisis: Ortom commends his Taraba state counterpart for peace initiative

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ansd Darius Ishaku of Taraba State

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended his Taraba State counterpart, Mr. Darius Ishaku for the steps he has so far taken to end the lingering between Jukun/Tiv crisis in his state.

The Governor on Sundayin a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase stated that the decision by Mr. Ishaku to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives to end the crisis would deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas.

“I call on the Taraba State Government to sustain the efforts, as no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence,” he added.

The Governor also appealed to the warring groups to embrace the initiative of the Taraba state Governor and allow peace to return in the interest of all.

Ortom noted that “as Taraba’s neighbour which also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace.

“I appeal to the warring parties to please give peace a chance and cooperate with the Taraba state Governor to ensure peaceful coexistence in all the troubled communities.”

