Judge was misled into granting order, Saraki reacts to properties forfeiture

By Rasheed Sobowale

The former Senate President of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos which granted an order for the interim forfeiture of his two properties in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Recall Vanguard previously reported that Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC), Nnaemeka Omewa, had approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

Senator Saraki posted on his twitter page he believes the judge must have been misled into giving such verdict.

According to his tweeted response, Saraki said: “My attention has been drawn to an Order granted by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos pursuant to an ex-parte application by EFCC

“It is my belief that the Judge was misled into granting this Order and was not presented with the full position of the law or the facts.”

Calling attention to a previous rulings of by the Federal High Court in Abuja, Saraki stated; “It is my belief that the Court was not informed of a pending Order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja restraining from taking any steps regarding the seizure of the property in question pending the determination of a suit filed before that Court.

“I also believe that the Court was not made aware that the property in question formed part of the judgment of the Court given on July 6, 2018 where the Supreme Court declared that the source of funds for the purchase of the property was not illicit as claimed by the prosecution.

“The Supreme Court specifically referred to No 17a McDonald Road, Ikoyi on pages 12, 13 and 26 of its judgment upholding the no-case submission made before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.





“I am confident that once these facts and the declaration of the Supreme Court are brought before the Court, this Order will be vacated. My lawyers will be approaching the Court immediately to achieve this.”

