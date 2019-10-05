JTF foiled 313 attacks on 3 crude oil export lines in N/Delta ―Commander

The special security forces in the Niger Delta with headquarters in Yenagoa code-named Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) claimed it has prevented some 313 sabotage attempts on major crude oil export pipelines in the region between January and September 2019.

The pipelines are the Trans Niger Delta, Trans Escravos and Trans Ramos lines operated by Shell and Chevron.

Commander of the Joint Military Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, made this known yesterday during the flag-off of Operation Safety Check 6, in Alakiri camp in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers.

Speaking at the event, Commander Operation Delta Safe said the operation is aimed at stepping up operation tempo in the joint operation area as the year gradually comes to an end.

He stated that several illegal crude refining camps were also destroyed during the operations, a development that has reduced the operations of oil thieves and pipeline vandals under his watch.

The Commander said the objective of the operation is to sustain the successes recorded so far and improve on operational efforts in order to deny criminal elements the space within the joint task force area.

“It could be recalled that OPDS successfully conducted Safety Checks 1-5 with tremendous achievements.

“Safety Check 5 which was conducted from March 19 to Sept 9 resulted in the arrest of about 553 suspects, destructions of 988 illegal refineries and 15 militants’, pirates’ camps.

“Also, OPDS impounded items used to facilitate economic crimes, which include 22 vessels, 42 barges 210 outboard motor engines and 410 other types of boats.

“Additionally, OPDS arrested 56 tanker trucks and 313 other vehicles. attempts

“Statistics available reveals that OPDS averted over 313 infractions on Trans Niger, Trans Ramos and Trans Escravos Pipeline which is 71.6 per cent of the total attempts made on the pipelines between January and September 2019,” he said.

Akinrinade, commended the Governor of Rivers State as well as the management of Eroton Exploration and Production Limited for their collaborations with OPDS, adding that the JTF will continue to leverage on the supports in the fulfilment of OPDS mandate.

Akinrinade urged the people to always involve themselves in legitimate business, and ensure they avoid illegality, which he says does not pay.

