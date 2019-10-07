By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa State Executive council has approved the award of a contract to the tune of N2.480 billion for the Electrification projects, construction of township roads payment of compensation and additional works at Birnin-Kudu general hospital.

Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Alhassan Muhammad disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the executive council presided over by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar held at government house Dutse said out of the amount earmarked for the projects over 943 million naira was set aside for the electrification projects in 17 towns and villages across the state.

He said the projects would be executed at Chirbun in Buji , Unik babba Auyo, Walawa Hadejia, Gangawa Jahun, Batu Birniwa and Kadira in Guri.

Others are Kalgamari Kafin Hausa, Turbus Maigatari, Kulawa Ringim, Gwarzon Garki in Garki, Daurawa Taura, Batali and Masko in Babura local government.

The rest include Ringim in Yankwashi, Duwugi Gwiwa, Karkasara Bariki and Gangara in Gumel local government.

The Commissioner explained that the sum of N800 million was earmarked for the construction of addirional township roads in Hadejia and Babura local government areas of the state, “The Babura township roads will gulp the sum over N510 million while the Hadejia township road project will consume the sum of N1.2 million respectively “. He noted.

Alhassan explained that the council also approved 395 million naira for additional works at the site of the ongoing construction of new Birnin Kudu general hospital, added that over 342 million naira was approved for the payment of compensation to people affected by township road construction in Gumel, Kaugama , Kazaure, Babura , Dutse, Roni, Hadejia and Zandam Nagogo.

