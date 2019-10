Comrade Jeremiah Friday aka Apple Water, a student of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), has emerged the Zone B Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone B.

The election held yesterday at the University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN).

NANS Zone B comprises of all tertiary institutions in South-South and South-East.

The said election was held at the Vet hall of UNN.

Jeremiah Friday contested with Etinyene Friday.