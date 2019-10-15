Japan’s typhoon death toll climbs to 67 — Media

The death toll after powerful Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan last weekend has soared to 67, NHK TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Most victims – 25 – have been reported in the northeastern Fukushima Prefecture. The entire death toll across the country has exceeded 200, and another 10 have gone missing.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said an effort to rebuild damaged infrastructure facilities in the worst-hit areas was underway and a search and rescue operation was being conducted.

Some 11,000 people are involved in this effort, including the Self-Defense Forces. Now some 34,000 apartments and private houses have been cut off power and water supply has been disrupted to some 130,000 others.

Classes have been suspended at over 230 schools, dozens of supermarkets have been closed and more than 120 ATM machines have been out of order. Floods have been reported in more than 50 areas. Some train services have been halted.

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan’s mainland on Saturday, raking the Pacific coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, including the Greater Tokyo Area. (NAN)

Vanguard