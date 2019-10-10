Breaking News
Japan yet to completely emerge from deflation ―Economy minister

Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said on Thursday that the country has not fully emerged from deflation and that the government and the central bank will take all necessary steps to ensure a sustained economic recovery.

Yasutoshi Nishimura

“We haven’t reached a situation where we can say Japan has completely emerged from deflation,” Nishimura told parliament.

“But the economy is making progress towards exiting from deflation. The government and the Bank of Japan will work closely together and take all necessary policy steps” to keep the economy on a recovery track, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

