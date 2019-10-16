JAGILS launches Dr. Nina Meyerhof Leadership Award in Virginia, Oct. 19

The Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute For Leadership Studies (JAGILS), on Saturday, October 19, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Centre, 500 Seminary Road, Alexandria, Virginia, the United States, will be launching the Dr. Nina Meyerhof Leadership Award as part of its Annual Dinner Award Gala.

Vice President, Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Taylor; President and Founder, Edd Branson Foundation, Zimbabwe, Dr. Edd. Branson; President, Children of the a Earth, Dr. Nina Meyerhof are among eminent personalities- heads of governments, academics, diplomats, human rights, peace and social justice activists to grace the maiden edition of the awards ceremony, themed, “Building Capacity for Possession.”

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, JAGILS, Dr. Samuel Jacobs-Abbey, stated that the President, Children of the a Earth, Dr. Nina Meyerhof will be honoured with the 2019 JAGILS Lifetime Achievement Award; President and Founder, Edd Branson Foundation, Zimbabwe, Dr. Edd. Branson, will be honoured with the 2019 JAGILS Humanitarian Award, even as Joseph Yarsiah, Jenkins Macedo, Edith Kachale-Banda, Professor Nabhit Kapur and Grace Nkundabantu are to be honoured with the 2019 Dr. Meyerhof Leadership Award.

The statement read: “JAGILS, a research, teaching, training and leadership institute that critically provides strategic transformational thinking as a philosophy, is launching the Dr. Meyerhof Leadership Award 2019, to recognize and honour most outstanding individuals dedicated to bringing positive social change, with a devotion to fighting poverty and injustice, and whose accomplishments are consistent with ideals of the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute For Leadership Studies.”

“At JAGILS, our learning programs are designed to provide leaders and students with the opportunity to develop and create lasting impact in their institutions. This is done through a laser focused and tailored programs design specific to meet student needs. Our programs are offered both online and in cohort sessions. These programs are taught by world class faculty, one-on-one executive coaching and peer learning.

“Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies partners with academic institutions, civil society organizations, local communities looking to accelerate the impact of their leaders, more effectively engage teams, and build inclusive cultures of employee engagement and performance.

“We provide comprehensive and innovative leadership development solutions to partners by linking our research, expertise, experience and knowledge with the best of the world’s thinkers and practitioners; and using the wisdom we gain through our client work.

“Through the tailored leadership development strategies and solutions, global learning experiences and programs, workshops and training modalities, and powerful assessment tools and executive coaching services, we can align JAGILS expertise to meet your demands.”

Also expected at the event are the Chairman, Board of Trustees, JAGILS, Professor Jared Onyari; Chief Programs Director, JAGILS, Dr. Chibunna Nwaobi; Director of Marketing, JAGILS, Emmanuel Danso, and other members of the board.

